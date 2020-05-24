The Klamath Tribes are heartened by Judge William Orrick’s decision Friday not to order Reclamation to increase releases from Upper Klamath Lake to augment downstream salmon flows as the Yurok Tribe had requested. The Bureau of Reclamation made the prudent decision to reduce releases from UKL starting May 11 in an effort to preserve enough water in the Lake to provide the bare minimum of necessary conditions for the survival of C’waam (Lost River suckers) and Koptu (Shortnose suckers) during this critically dry water year.
The Klamath Tribes intervened in the case before Judge Orrick to oppose the Yurok Tribe’s motion because of the damaging effects additional UKL releases would have on the C’waam and Koptu, species that have been essential to the spiritual, cultural and material wellbeing of the Klamath Tribes and people for millennia and that are at imminent risk of extinction from a single catastrophic event.
“It is deeply troubling that we have come to a place so ecologically dire that the survival of our C’waam and Koptu requires intervening against our downstream brothers and sisters,” Chairman Don Gentry said. “The decision to do so weighed heavily on us.”
The Klamath Tribes feel for our fellow tribes downstream who are as worried about the salmon runs as we are about the survival of the C’waam and Koptu. We are concerned about the plight the salmon face as well, as we are also concerned about the challenges facing our neighbors in the irrigation community that have been exacerbated by unfortunate but necessary cutbacks in Project Supply. But we cannot simply stand by and watch these fish, given to us by our Creator to ensure our very existence, vanish from the face of the earth forever.
“The Klamath Tribes sincerely hope that we can restore the health of the Klamath Basin from the headwaters to the ocean; only then will we enter an era when all the fish and tribal peoples will see our physical and spiritual health return. We must work for a sustainable future,” Chairman Gentry added.
The Klamath Tribes will remain engaged with Reclamation, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, and other stakeholders in the Basin to ensure that the limited water supply this year is managed to provide necessary protections for the C’waam and Koptu while also providing as much benefit as possible to irrigators and for the needs of salmon in the Klamath River.
We appreciate Reclamation’s recognition of this situation in its decision to reduce both UKL releases and Project Supply, and the work of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service as well. We support efforts to protect and improve salmon runs and to bring funds into the Klamath Basin to mitigate the impacts of the reduction in Project Supply and to help move the Basin to a more sustainable footing for the future. And we will remain vigilant in our efforts to bring the C’waam and Koptu back from the brink of extinction for the benefit of the Klamath Tribes and its members, and for the health of the entire Klamath Basin.