During the response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus, the Klamath Tribes Wellness Center in Chiloquin remains open and operating with reduced hours, according to a news release.
In an effort to strengthen the ability to Stay Home Save Lives, the Behavioral Health building located at 635 Main St. is closed, but is providing Secure Telehealth Services. The Health Administration building at 3949 South 6th St., Klamath Falls is closed.
The Wellness Center, at 330 Chiloquin Blvd. in Chiloquin, will remain open Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk-ins will be accepted one half-hour after opening and up until a half hour before closing time. The Wellness Center will be closed for lunch between 12-1 p.m.
The Behavioral Clinic is available for telehealth services Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The Health Administration office is also closed to the public, but available via phone at 541-882-1487, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.