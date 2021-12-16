The Klamath Tribes named Vernon Alvarez as the chief of police for the newly formed public safety department of the Klamath Tribes.
The Klamath Tribes initially began the process of developing a Public Safety Division in 2011 after Oregon legislators enacted Senate Bill 412, which recognizes tribal officers as state officers.
The process was revived in 2019 when the Klamath Tribal Council appointed a committee under the helm of Councilmember Willa Powless and administration general manager George López.
The committee met biweekly for more than two years to establish public safety department, which became official upon the hiring of Chief Alvarez.
Now that Alvarez is the chief of police, he will be in charge of staffing the department, Willa Powless, tribal council member at large, said.
Powless said Alvarez will start off small and slowly expand the force.
“We did the initial planning phase for the past two and a half years, and Chief Alvarez will complete the process,” Powless said. “He will develop the department and hire more officers.”
Powless said the Klamath Tribes is exploring the possibilities of adopting Senate Bill 412, which will give tribal police the same authority as other police agencies in the state.
The Klamath Tribes was one of two tribes in the nation to receive technical assistance from the Department of Justice’s Collaborative Reform Initiative Technical Assistance Center to create a new department.
The public safety division will focus on community policing, according to the tribes.
Councilwoman Powless said she was thrilled to add both Alvarez and the new public safety department.
"In a true exercise of sovereignty this is a historic move for the Klamath Tribes," she said. The Tribes are excited to bring a much-needed resource to Klamath County and the local community.”
According to press release, Chairman Don Gentry said he believes Alvarez “not only has the extensive professional background and experience necessary to develop a successful public safety department, but the communication and management style, and personal character that will serve our community well.”
Alvarez brings more than three decades of law enforcement experience working exclusively for Native American Tribal governments.
He is a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of Idaho, and grew up in Reno, Nevada, and later moved to the Fort Hall Indian reservation.
He began his law enforcement career in 1993 and was most recently employed as the administrator/chief of corrections for the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation.
The Klamath Tribes are honored to be recipients of the Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation (CTAS) grant i which was announced by the Department of Justice in September. Funding not only will benefit the tribes but will be a benefit to the entire community.
Alvarez said he was honored to to work with tribal council and tribal members "as well as working collaboratively with outside public safety jurisdictions to gather information for laying the groundwork and infrastructure for the Klamath Tribes Department of Public Safety.”