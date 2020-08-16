Klamath Tribal Council on Wednesday, Aug. 12 honored Native American Rights Fund Attorney Don Wharton, as well as key tribal health employees, during the regular Tribal Council meeting in Chiloquin, according to a Klamath Tribes news release.
Wharton was honored for his dedication and commitment to the Klamath Tribes, deemed a “life-long friend.” His work over many years was deemed instrumental in helping secure Klamath tribal treaty rights. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Wharton was not present in-person, but joined the meeting via phone. Wharton will be provided with a plaque, honor blanket, and thank you letter for his services.
Wharton graduated from the University of Colorado law School in 1973. He was recruited by the Native American Rights Fund to become a VISTA Volunteer attorney with the Organization of the Forgotten American, a community organization of the Klamath, Modoc and Yahooskin Band of Snake (Paiute) Tribes. While representing members of the Tribe in an array of consumer protection and civil rights matters, Don also was council in Kimbol v. Callahan, a lawsuit to vindicate the Tribes treaty reserved hunting, fishing, gathering, and later water rights.
Employees of Tribal Health and Family Services were also recognized for their dedication and service during a time of transition in the department and their work during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Afterwards, new Klamath Tribal Health General Manager Dr. Obinna Oleribe was officially welcomed by the Council.