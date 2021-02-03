Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services on Tuesday hosted its first large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Klamath Tribal members older than 18, their spouses and tribal employees.
Tribal health staff hosted the clinic at the Tribes’ goos oLgi gowa community center in Chiloquin and were able to administer all 200 of the Moderna doses they had acquired for the event.
Because Native Americans tend to exhibit the underlying conditions that complicate COVID-19 at higher rates than most other demographics, members of native tribes have been prioritized for vaccinations in most states. And being sovereign governments, they have discretion over how to distribute their allocated doses.
Misty Wadzeck, nurse supervisor and employee health nurse for KTHFS, had the clinic operating like a well-oiled machine. Patients had made appointments at 30-minute intervals, waiting in their parked cars outside the center until they were told to come in. After a quick health screening and temperature check, they sat in a physically distanced waiting area to fill out the required paperwork.
Each appointment time included about 22 people, split into two groups that sat in semicircles on either side of the center’s main hall. Each group of 11—to receive all 11 doses in each vaccine vial—sat in two staggered lines. Most KTHFS staff processed paperwork at long tables in the middle of the room while two staff members went down the lines in each group administering the shots. They then set a 15-minute timer to monitor for any allergic reactions among the patients, after which they were free to go.
Wadzeck said the clinic’s efficiency allowed it to vaccinate at least 44 people per hour.
“It’s been a good process,” said KTHFS Certified Medical Assistant Brandy Rogers. “I can’t even tell you how many people we’ve done.”
Wadzeck said very few people who had made appointments for the clinic ended up being no-shows, and KTHFS was able to administer those unused doses to other folks on the appointment waitlist. Only one person backed out at the last minute, electing instead to schedule a separate vaccination appointment with KTHFS. Wadzeck said that, especially for people who haven’t been in public places since the start of the pandemic, a mass vaccination clinic like this can be slightly overwhelming.
“Some people are just like, ‘This is all so much,’” Wadzeck said. “In some cases, it’s better for people to have that one-on-one on a smaller scale.”
Zak Jackson, the Klamath Tribes’ emergency manager, said his team assisted with the event’s logistics, particularly pertaining to organizing the flow of parking at the center and keeping appointment groups together.
“This is a big event, and it needs a lot of coordination,” Jackson said. “It’s been really good.”
Wadzeck said the group structure for vaccine appointments will carry over to the Klamath Tribes’ mass vaccination event on Feb. 9 in Klamath Falls, at which they plan to vaccinate 1,000 people — at least five times more than this week. Klamath Tribal members, non-tribal spouses and tribal employees can still make appointments for that event by contacting KTHFS.
“Our larger event is this ... just on a much bigger scale,” Wadzeck said.
KTHFS certified medical assistant and tribal member Sarissa Rubidoux said she had her doubts about getting the vaccine. Now, she’s giving it. Thinking about the elders in her family and reading more about the science convinced her it was the right move.
“The benefits of it outweigh the possible negative side effects,” Rubidoux said. “It’s nothing to be scared of.”
Rubidoux said it feels great to play a part in protecting her community against COVID-19. Multiple patients wanted to hug her after she administered their doses.
“It’s turning out better than I hoped it would,” she said. “I’m just happy I was able to do this today.”
Tribal member Sherri Thomas, 58, sat in relief as she waited for her post-shot monitoring period to end. She said despite expecting the shot to sting, she didn’t feel a thing. She’d had her doubts going in, but ultimately decided that any potential side effects from the vaccine were worth the protection from the virus.
“You’re always worried about vaccinations, but I would rather get it and possibly help the world go back to a life again,” she said. “If people can stick together and do what’s asked of them, maybe we can get it under control.”
Thomas is also looking forward to being able to be out in the world again. She wants to go to the beach and go on “unnecessary” shopping trips.
“I just want to get out of the house and go somewhere,” she said.
Having underlying conditions that put her at greater risk for severe illness due to COVID-19, Thomas said she has not seen her grandchildren in nearly a year — and that receiving the vaccine gets her one step closer to being with them again in person.
“We’ve got a pile of Christmas presents to give to them,” she said.