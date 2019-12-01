As the nation prepares for upcoming census the Klamath Tribes are also preparing to launch a campaign to increase tribal member participation in the 2020 Census throughout the state of Oregon, according to a news release.
“The Census is a powerful tool for tribes if we are counted correctly,” said Klamath Tribes Councilwoman Willa Powless. “It is essential our people participate in the Census not just for funding and accurate counts, but also for the historical data future generations can use.”
Native Americans are routinely undercounted in the decennial census and were the most undercounted population group in the last census, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Tribal Council recently approved a resolution to support and recognize the importance of the 2020 Census, acknowledging that the census, which is counted every 10 years, determines the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives and determines allocation of federal funding. Tribal officials are also forming a Tribal Complete Count Committee to help with the campaign. The tribe plans to work with local government and nongovernmental organizations to promote the importance of the census throughout Klamath County and the state of Oregon.
Job opportunities are also available by applying at www.2020census.gov/en/jobs.
For more information, contact Powless, or Public Information Manager Taylor Tupper, at 541-783-2219.