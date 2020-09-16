On Wednesday the Klamath Tribes closed their Tribal Administration offices in Chiloquin until Sept. 21 due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.
According to a release, during the past several months the Klamath Tribes have taken extra steps and closed other facilities periodically.
The Klamath Tribal Council said they will continue to work with the emergency management team to protect the community and still provide services to tribal members. Through the closure, essential services will still be provided.