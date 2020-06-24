The Klamath Tribes Health and Family Services Incident Management Team confirmed that two employees of the tribe tested positive for COVID-19 in a press release on Wednesday. These are the tribe's first reported cases.
Along with Klamath County Public Health, KTHFS staff are conducting contact tracing to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the two confirmed cases. Both the KTHFS administration building on S 6th Street and the Youth and Family Guidance Center on Main Street closed on Wednesday for sanitizing, to be reopened on Thursday.
Any Klamath tribal member or tribal employee suspecting they have COVID-19 can be tested at the tribe’s Wellness Center in Chiloquin, according to the release. The drive-through testing center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 541-882-1487.
The release emphasized the importance of wearing a mask, maintaining clean hands, practicing physical distancing and staying home if you’re sick, especially in places where other people are not doing so.
“More COVID-19 positive cases are to be anticipated,” the release said.