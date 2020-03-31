Due to the dangers of COVID-19 and to reduce the exposure risk to employees, Tribal Members and the community at-large, The Klamath Tribes is closing the majority of the Tribal offices and suspending non-essential services, according to a news release.
This action will help assure that Klamath Tribes are still able to continue to provide essential services to Tribal Members. Employees responsible for essential services will be working remotely during regular business hours and will be available via email and telephone.
Klamath Tribes will update Tribal Members on a regular basis as circumstances warrant and updates will be posted via social media, emails and voice messages.