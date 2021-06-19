Klamath tribal youth reduce fire fuels

As temperatures rise and drought digs in, Klamath tribal youth are participating in forest restoration around Chiloquin that can both protect their community and open up new career paths.
The Tribal Youth Ecological Forestry Training Program is a five week paid training program, and a collaboration between the U.S. Forest Service, Klamath Tribes and the Lomakatsi Restoration Project, an Ashland-based nonprofit.
The program has been running for three years, but this is the first year there have been opportunities to participate in training sessions that provide certification in skills like first aid, equipment usage, and fuel reduction techniques.
“It is a career pathway into natural resources and these lands need it,” said Marko Bey, the executive director of Lomakatsi. “There’s not a shortage of things to do.”
As the crew worked Wednesday in a ponderosa pine stand, sounds of the motor-powered saws cut through the forest. Crew members, who were all between 19-24 years old, laughed as they worked.
“Cracking jokes is actually how we pass the time,” said crew member Landon Watah.
During the operation, three swampers were tasked with organizing fallen logs and limbs into piles while the other group of four sawers dropped skinny ponderosa pines to thin the forest and reduce fire risk.
“The people who pick up the fallen logs are called swampers, and the people cutting down the trees are called sawers. We switch off every day,” said crew member Robert Mortimer.
Mortimer, a 22-year-old from Chiloquin, learned about the program when Leah Parazoo, a crew leader with the Lomakatsi project brought up the idea.
“Leah came to my door and said it’s a great opportunity to open doors as well as get basic training,” he said.
Mortimer was a swamper on Wednesday and said the crew has been learning a lot of practical skills. Most didn’t know anything about cutting down trees, and had little to no experience using a saw before the training. Mortimer had never imagined he’d like a job like this.
“I pictured myself outdoors but I don’t know about cutting trees,” he said, “I’m all about saving trees, but in the grand scheme of things cutting certain trees to save other ones is a better outcome.”
“I see myself in a lot of trouble before this,” said Dakota Burgdorf. “At first when Leah had contacted me about it, I was kind of nasty about it.”
Burgdorf eventually decided to participate when friends from the community told him they would be joining in. Now, after five weeks, he realizes how many opportunities are out there for him.
According to Belinda Brown, the tribal coordinator at Lomakatsi, the program is impactful because it is led by community members who have direct connections with tribe youth.
That’s the case with Parazoo, the crew leader from Chiloquin who brought most of the young men together.
“My boy is on one of these crews,” she said, “I’ve seen some of these boys grow up, I’ve changed their diapers.”
Parazoo said the young men need confidence that they are qualified and ready for jobs like these.
“And they’ve gained a lot of it in the program,” she said.
Prazoo was raised in Chiloquin and notes how the community has changed since she was growing up. She said there are now more options for young people, thanks to programs like these.
“It has given them a lot of inspiration and that drive to want something,” she said.
The program utilizes peer-to-peer learning to facilitate collaborative workforce training. Fremont-Winema National Forest heritage program manager Steven Highland helped with some of that training.
The program is part of a large-scale, 11-year forest restoration initiative in collaboration with the Nature Conservancy. Restoration aimed at enhancing wildlife habitat and reducing the risk of severe wildfire has been implemented over 17,000 acres and growing. The initiative has employed more than 75 tribal members and affiliates over its term.
Don Gentry, chairman of the Klamath Tribes, said he believes in the positive impacts the program will have on the community and tribal members. Brown said that healthy land leads to healthy people.