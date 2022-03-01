Left to right: Valerie Lane, Public Information Officer Klamath County Public Health; Lance Stone, Klamath Tribes Youth Council Male Co-Chair; Lorraine Willison, Klamath Tribal Youth & Family Prevention Coordinator; Alivia Miller, Klamath Tribal Youth Council Member; Maxwell Kimbol, Klamath Tribal Youth Council Member; Weeyaya Brown, Klamath Tribal Youth Council Member; Preston Lewis, Klamath Tribes Lead Youth Initiative Coordinator; Leilonnie Wilson, Klamath Tribal Youth Council Female Co-Chair; Shayla Ochoa, Klamath Tribal Youth Council Treasurer and Will Hess, Klamath Tribal Health Prevention Coordinator.
Photos by Taylor R. Tupper
Klamath Tribal Health Communications Officer
Weeyaya Brown of the Klamath Tribes Youth Council holds a copy of the proclamation
The Klamath Tribal Youth & Family Guidance Center — the dic’ii yawqs or (Good Medicine) Team — worked with the Klamath Tribes Youth Council and Klamath County Public Health.
On March 1, the Klamath Tribes Prevention staff, along with the Klamath Tribes Youth Council and Valeree Lane of Public Health, attended the monthly Klamath County Commissioners board meeting with commissioners Derrick DeGroot and Kelley Minty Morris, where the youth council accepted a proclamation from commissioners that officially named March and April as Alcohol Awareness Months in Klamath County.
The proclamations read:
WHEREAS, alcohol is a contributing factor in many deaths throughout Klamath County, averaging about two each month;
WHEREAS, 22% of Klamath County adults were known to participate in binge drinking in 2021;
WHEREAS, the 2019 Oregon Health Teens Survey indicated 16% of eighth graders and 14% of high school juniors had at least one alcoholic drink in the last 30 days;
WHEREAS, 45% of those eighth graders who drank alcohol and 34% of those high school juniors who drank alcohol received the alcohol with the permission of their parents or guardians;
WHEREAS, March and April are times of gatherings for sports, Spring Break and community building;
WHEREAS, April is the national month promoting alcohol awareness;
WHEREAS, The Klamath Tribes’ Youth Council has sponsored the Think Twice campaign promoting awareness about supplying alcohol to minors for many years;
WE, the Board of Klamath County Commissioners proclaim March and April to be Alcohol Awareness Months in Klamath County.
The proclamation was submitted to commissioners in early February and was officially announced at the Tuesday meeting. The document stems from the work these groups have done to promote alcohol awareness in Chiloquin through the “Think Twice Sticker Shock Campaign” for more than five years.
The goal of the proclamation is to extend the Sticker Shock campaign and overall awareness of underage alcohol use beyond Chiloquin and into the other communities of Klamath County.
Members of the public are also invited to attend the March 7 Klamath Falls City Council meeting where Klamath Tribes Youth Council will present the proclamation. The council meeting is set for 7 p.m. at City Hall, 500 Klamath Avenue.