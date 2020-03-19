Klamath Tribes on Wednesday, March 18 announced the closure of Kla-Mo-Ya Casino and limitations on food services in consideration of recent federal and state recommendations.
Measures to limit crowd size and exposure are being limited in the interest of tribal members, staff and patrons. The Klamath Tribes’ Tribal Council decided to implement new restrictions at a meeting on Tuesday, March 17.
New measures being taken include:
n Closure of Kla-Mo-Ya Casino beginning at 9 p.m., Wednesday.
n Kla-Mo-Ya Casino Peak-to-Peak Restaurant & Lounge will offer carry out services only, and only between the hours of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
n Crater Lake Junction Travel Center remains open, with carry out only for fast food orders.
n Kla-Mo-Ya Sleep Inn Hotel remains open and available for reservations.
n All Tribal sanctioned events have been postponed.