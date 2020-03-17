In response to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19, as well as Oregon Governor Brown’s closure of schools statewide, the Klamath Tribes are taking precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of tribal members and the public.
The Klamath Tribal Early Childhood Development Center and Elders’ meal sites will be closed until at least April 1. All other tribal offices will remain open for essential services.
Measures will be taken to offer flexibility to employees impacted by school closures and employees who are high risk.
Tribal enterprises Klamoya Casino, Sleep Inn Hotel, and Crater Lake Junction Travel Center all remain open and are taking preventive measures to ensure customer and staff safety.
The Klamath Tribal Council is proactively working to protect the community while continuing to provide services to tribal members.