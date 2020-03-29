Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services Youth & Family Guidance Center remains operational and serving clients primarily via telehealth, according to a news release.
Clinic locations have been secured to protect staff and promote COVID-19 prevention measures. New referrals are still being accepted.
A Mental Health Therapist assigned daily to serve those experiencing distress and in need of same day support. New referrals should email Christina.hammond@klm.portland.ihs.gov and cc: Amelia.barboas@klm.portland.ihs.gov.
For more information contact Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services at 541-884-1841 during regular business hours.