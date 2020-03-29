Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services Youth & Family Guidance Center remains operational and serving clients primarily via telehealth, according to a news release.

Clinic locations have been secured to protect staff and promote COVID-19 prevention measures. New referrals are still being accepted.

A Mental Health Therapist assigned daily to serve those experiencing distress and in need of same day support. New referrals should email Christina.hammond@klm.portland.ihs.gov and cc: Amelia.barboas@klm.portland.ihs.gov.

For more information contact Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services at 541-884-1841 during regular business hours.

