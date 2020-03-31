The Klamath Tribal Complete Count Committee has partnered with We Count Oregon and several other Census partners throughout the State of Oregon to promote participation in the decennial 2020 Census, according to a news release.
Before the impact of COVID-19 on operations, the Complete Count Committee helmed by committee Chairperson Tahnaya Parrish were planning a Census day party and other events that are being impacted by social distancing and stay at home restrictions.
“While the pandemic has limited some of our plans, it has not stopped our goals of reducing our undercounts,” said Tribal Census Liaison and Tribal Council member Willa Powless.
Powless and several other tribal personnel have been actively working to promote the 2020 Census. Operations have temporarily moved to an online format, and the complete count team is working remotely. While this is a barrier to doing outreach in a hard-to-count rural community, the tribe is not letting the pandemic slow down their efforts. Klamath County is a rural hard to count community, and the tribal population is even harder to count with distrust in the federal government and hard to locate residents.
Past decennial census data show the tribal population with a significant undercount as high as 88%. The complete count team is quickly adapting to online efforts and encouraging people to complete the Census by self-response online, phone, or mail.
The Census Bureau temporarily stopped all enumerators from going door to door. Additionally, the deadline for self-response has moved to Aug. 14. For more information, visit klamathtribes.org/census-2020/.