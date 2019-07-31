“Think and Drink: Legislative Roundup with Unite Oregon,” will be presented by Klamath Indivisible from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at the Grocery Pub, 1201 Division St., according to a news release.
Unite Oregon Field Organizer Evan Lasley will join the conversation as participants discuss actions taken during the 2018-19 legislative session. It will cover everything from the Equal Access to Roads Act (drivers licenses for all), Immigrant Defense Fund, Student Success Act (increased K-12 school funding), Youth Sentencing Reform (ACLU) and more. There will also be discussions covering building a shared vision, addressing the rural-urban divide, and local strategy and action.
An RSVP is encouraged, but not required, at bit.ly/KI_ThinkandDrink.
Klamath Indivisible recognizes that discussion of critical Oregon policy often stops at the I-5 corridor and that Klamath is often left out of the conversation. It hopes not only to bring an awareness to legislation but also empower folks to be a part of the conversation and hone skills to identify community needs and advocate for them fiercely.
Klamath Indivisible hopes this Think and Drink session will be the first of many which will happen on the first Monday of the month, where participants can engage as a community and build a shared voice through respectful dialogue.