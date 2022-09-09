3-05 Klamath Symphony 2

The Klamath Symphony, conducted by Chris Benjamin, will begin rehearsals for its 2022-23 season on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Klamath Union High School.

 H&N photo by Kurt Liedtke

The Klamath Symphony will begin rehearsals for its Nov. 20 concert entitled "By Candlelight" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Klamath Union High School.

Artistic director Chris Benjamin invites all musicians who are interested in the symphony to come to this open rehearsal.

Tags