Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors meetings will continue, coordinated via teleconferencing to adhere to proper social distancing mandates, according to a news release.
The next Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District meeting will be on Friday, May 15 at 12 p.m. The public is welcome to participate in the meeting by calling 541-851-2250 and using the participant code 6795.
Klamath SWCD provides scientifically-based technical assistance and financial resources in a manner that supports landowner abilities to implement best management practices that enhance the natural environment while protecting Klamath County’s cultural, social and economic values.