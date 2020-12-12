In November a record number of Subaru retailers posted a total of 446 Love Promise story submissions nationally, a campaign encouraging philanthropic efforts in the community by Subaru dealerships, among them Klamath Falls Subaru, according to a news release.
After careful consideration, Klamath Subaru’s efforts were selected among the top-five for community efforts in the campaign.
Once the Executive votes were tallied the Klamath Falls Subaru story, submitted by Sherrill Sherwin, Sponsor Chairman for the Assistance League of the Klamath Basin, was announced as one of the top-five November Love Promise stories in the nation. Through the volunteer efforts of members of the Assistance League of the Klamath Basin, Operation School Bell provides clothing for school-age children in need throughout the entire County. The story submitted by Sherwin expressed that Operation School Bell surpassed their goals last year, in part due to the support from Klamath Falls Subaru.
“We are so grateful to Klamath Falls Subaru and their support for Operation School Bell, they have touched so many children as well as their families and made a huge difference in our community,” said Sherwin. “It would make your heart sing if you could see the faces of these children and the happiness with their new clothes.”
“It is a tremendous honor to be able to support such a wonderful cause that has a direct impact on the lives of local youth,” said Rob Seater, general manager of Klamath Falls Subaru. “While we are pleased to see our small town story reaching the national level, we are even more excited and proud that our involvement made a difference.”
This year Operation School Bell hopes to clothe 1,000 children in the county and Klamath Falls Subaru will continue to support their efforts.