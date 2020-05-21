Subaru of America, Inc.(“SOA”) and Klamath Falls Subaru presented a check for $11,049 to Friends of the Children of the Klamath Basin, according to a news release.
Friends of the Children was selected by Klamath Falls Subaru as their Hometown charity for the 2019 Subaru Share the Love Event as part of the ongoing support of the local community.
“We truly believe that giving back builds stronger communities and continue to be impressed with the positive impact this program has for our local youth,” said Rob Seater, general manager of Klamath Falls Subaru.
“The ongoing partnership with Klamath Falls Subaru has been extremely impactful to our organization,” said Amanda Squibb, executive director of Friends of the Children of the Klamath Basin. “Klamath Falls Subaru is a true community partner, always willing to pitch in and collaborate in ways that benefit not only our organization but the entire community. This becomes especially important, with our first virtual Friendraiser coming up on the 28th.”
From November 14, 2019, to January 2, 2020 customers who purchased or leased a new Subaru vehicle could select from a list of charities to receive a donation of $250 from SOA. For the fourth year in a row, there will be no cap on the total donation from Subaru of America to its Share the Love charitable partners. At the culmination of this year, SOA and its retailers hope to exceed a grand total of $170 million donated since the creation of Share the Love to celebrate the twelfth anniversary of the event.
For 2019, SOA selected the four national charities: ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels America, and National Park Foundation. The “Hometown Charity” program, created in 2013, allows each retailer to select at least one local charity within their community to be added to the list of organizations that customers can select to receive a donation. Klamath Falls Subaru selected Friends of the Children of the Klamath Basin as its hometown charity for 2019.
“No matter the occasion, Klamath Falls Subaru is consistently there for our organization, whether giving in the form of monetary donations or just giving of their resources and time,” said Squibb. “The team at Klamath Falls Subaru understands and supports our youth’s passion to reach for the stars to change the world.”
The check for $11,049 was presented to Squibb by Seater on Tuesday, May 19.
“The entire team at Klamath Falls Subaru was thrilled to participate in the annual Share the Love Event to benefit Friends of the Children. Even though this year’s presentation was done with social distancing, our team is confident the donation will have a tremendous impact on the children in our community, providing positive support and hope for a brighter future!” said Subaru Sales Manager Kyle Wolfram.
“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone in the community who purchased a Subaru during the Share the Love Event,” added Seater. “With your support of the Subaru brand, you have made it possible to give back to our community through the support of our Hometown Charity, Friends of the Children, and through the four national charities. We are truly all in this together.”
To learn more about the Klamath Falls Subaru commitment to the community or the local Friends of the Children organization visit www.subaruofklamathfalls.com/subaru-love-promise.htm, https://friendsklamath.org/, or join the virtual Friendraiser on May 28 at https://fckb.ejoinme.org/2020FriendRaiser.