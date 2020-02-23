Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Darren Crosby, a Klamath Falls resident at Whitworth University in Spokane, Wash., graduated with honors during the fall graduation ceremony, according to a news release.

Crosby acquired his Bachelor of Arts degree in Kinesiology, a Secondary Education Major, and graduated with Cum laude honors.

Whitworth University is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian Church. The university, which has an enrollment of more than 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

