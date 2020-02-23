Darren Crosby, a Klamath Falls resident at Whitworth University in Spokane, Wash., graduated with honors during the fall graduation ceremony, according to a news release.
Crosby acquired his Bachelor of Arts degree in Kinesiology, a Secondary Education Major, and graduated with Cum laude honors.
Whitworth University is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian Church. The university, which has an enrollment of more than 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.