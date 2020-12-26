A Klamath Falls student garnered honorable mention honors in the September 2020 Cricket League Writing Competition, according to a news release.
Maud Birrer-Lundgren, 15, received honorable mention for a magazine-sponsored competition that requires each contestant to submit an original story about time travel. Birrer-Lundgren will appear in the Cricket League section of the January 2021 Cricket Magazine, which features the best short stories, poems and articles written by children.
In each issue, Cricket sponsors a different and unique writing or art competition, with hundreds of entries pouring in each time from Cricket readers all over the world. Winners receive recognition and a certificate, and the best entries are published in the magazine and online at www.cricketmagkids.com/contests.