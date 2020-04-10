A Klamath Falls business is selling shirts with a mission that represents the community while also raising money for supplies for healthcare providers and those most at risk for contracting COVID-19.
The “Klamath Strong” shirts build off of a Facebook group of people across the community, called “Klamath County Strong- helping each other out,” started by Shelly Ayers. Ayers began the group as a resource for people going through hard times due to COVID-19. People can ask for things they need or connect with people who are donating supplies. Ayers noticed a lot of people simply calling the group “Klamath Strong” and thought that’d make for a great slogan on a shirt.
The shirts are sold by Elite Sports, which Ayers sought out because it is a local business in Klamath Falls. From each sale, $5 will go toward personal protective equipment or other supplies for hospital staff, first responders or people at high risk of contracting the coronavirus.
While the initial goal is to help those who are short of equipment to protect themselves from the virus, Ayers said “Klamath Strong” is a great slogan and the shirts are relevant beyond this pandemic.
“With the slogan, you know, Klamath Strong doesn’t have to stop with this,” she said. “You know, there always seems to be something going on in this town that people can get together on and help each other with.”
The shirts and a sweatshirt option start at $20 on Elite Sports’s website, but Ayers said she’s also talking to other businesses in the community to offer other things, like car decals, that might be cheaper but that the community can still rally behind.
“I grew up here, I know that when somebody needs help in this town, people come together and we do it,” Ayers said.
The ribbon in the design that makes the K in Klamath is red, white and blue for firefighters, medical personnel and police officers, respectively.
Elite Sports owner Sara Irvine said she’s glad Ayers reached out to her company and that they can “give people with big hearts the chance to get behind local businesses.”
Ayers emphasized keeping things local with her idea to partner with Elite Sports and for the money made on the shirt sales to stay local and go to people in the community making supplies for area people in need.
“We’re seeing people in the community making strides toward unity,” Irvine said.