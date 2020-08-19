The Klamath Snowflake Festival, one of Oregon's largest winter festivals and a premiere event in Klamath Falls, announced that it would cancel its 2020 parade.
A Facebook post by the group read that the board met Tuesday and decided "out of an abundance of caution" that they would cancel the parade.
The festival has been operating since 1984 and includes more than two weeks of events presented by nonprofit and for-profit groups.
The Quota Club of Klamath Falls earlier announced that the 2020 Quota Christmas and Craft Bazaar had also been canceled.
