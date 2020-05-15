The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), in association with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA), awarded the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office grant funds for traffic safety during the 2019-2020 fiscal year totaling $21,500.
The grants are being used to increase traffic enforcement with focused patrols for distracted driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), occupant protection (safety belts), pedestrian safety and speed enforcement. These funds were used for increased law enforcement presence during high-visibility enforcement events such as holidays and the Super Bowl.
Grant funds will be used for upcoming dates, including a “Click It or Ticket” safety belt campaign May 18-31, and high visibility enforcement of occupant protection, distracted driving, DUII, pedestrian safety, and speed enforcement from present to the end of September.
