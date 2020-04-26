As of Tuesday April 28 the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is re-opening its office to the public for the functions that were suspended back on March 16, according to a news release.
KCSO asks that the public continue to exercise appropriate social distancing and to not come in for fingerprinting, CHL Applications and renewals if they are sick or experiencing any flu-like symptoms. This is an effort to keep our staff and other members of the public safe.
KCSO staff will be limiting the number of people allowed in the waiting area and ask that everyone please be patient. We understand that circumstances have been challenging for everyone and that does include KCSO staff as well.
■ Animal Control – The public is still strongly encouraged to submit dog license renewals by mail, online, or via the drop box. Cash is discouraged and they accept credit cards, check or money order.
■ CHLs – Check or money order is preferred in order to limit the handling of cash or the task of making change. We do not yet accept credit cards for CHLs.
■ CHL Renewals/Change of Address/Duplicate – We strongly encourage the public to visit the website for instructions on how to complete and submit renewal forms via email or U.S. mail.
For more information visit http://sheriff.klamathcounty.org/291/Sheriffs-Office.