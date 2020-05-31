The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division has announced the implementation of a “free pass” program.
Effective as of June 1, 2020, under the Free Pass Program dogs that are taken into custody by the Animal Control Division as “strays” are eligible for one “free pass/get out of doggie jail free card,” providing that it is the dog’s first at-large incident, the dog is currently and properly licensed in Klamath County and there are no other related violations associated with the incident. Microchip fees or applicable boarding fees are not included.
“Our goal is to have every dog in Klamath County properly licensed,” said Sergeant Steve Lewis. “In addition to being the law, licensing your dogs indicates that your dog belongs to somebody and is not just another stray. It also assists in contacting you in the event your dog is injured and in need of emergency medical treatment as well as supporting Animal Control Division services, investigations and complaints.”
Redeeming an unlicensed dog can be expensive, with impound and licensing fees starting over $100. Dog licensings and renewals are available online at www.klamathcounty.org, by mail or in person at the Animal Control office at 4250 Washburn Way. For more information call 541-882-1279.