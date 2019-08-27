Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber says his office is not involved in monitoring social media accounts of anti-Jordan Cove Energy Project activists, according to a statement from the sheriff.
Monitoring of activists who are speaking against the proposed 229-mile natural gas pipeline Project — which would be constructed from a hub in the Malin area in Klamath County to an export terminal in Coos Bay — has come under scrutiny following the publication of an article Aug. 8 by the London-based newspaper The Guardian. The article revealed an effort by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to monitor public social media posts by groups, individuals and Native American tribes who oppose the pipeline.
Civil liberties groups and landowner advocates say the monitoring might violate surveillance laws. Attorneys say they’re seeking more information from government agencies to determine whether to take legal action, according to a report last week by the Roseburg News-Review.
Agencies circulated activists’ posts on an email list, which included the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police, the FBI, the Department of Justice, the Bureau of Land Management, the National Forest Service and a private citizen working for a political consulting group, according to The Guardian story.
Kaber said the sheriff’s office does not monitor individual activists or their social media accounts.
“However we do occasionally receive some information concerning potential protest dates, times, and locations from the South West Oregon Joint Task Force as mentioned in (the News Review) article. Not specific persons though,” Kaber said. “I have received information about these gatherings from those opposed to the pipeline as well as those in favor of the pipeline. It seems many people are interested in letting us know when there is opportunity for conflict — and I’m grateful for that.”
Kaber said that as sheriff, he does concern himself with knowing when and where gatherings of groups opposed to each other take place.
“(I) often attend myself and make it a point to meet with whatever leadership there is for these groups,” Kaber said. “This is in an effort to make sure I’ve done all I can to keep the peace.”
To date, there have been nothing but peaceful gatherings, Kaber said, and he wishes it to remain so.
“This level of involvement has been consistent whether it’s the pipeline, the Klamath River dam removal project, or issues between water users,” Kaber said.