The Klamath Senior Center will reopen the center to exercise programs on June 2, 2020, according to a news release. Center director Marc Kane reports that the center will allow programs in strict compliance with State guidelines issued May 15 for fitness centers. All participants will be distanced at least 6 feet apart and will be encouraged to use masks whenever possible. Patrons will be allowed to participate on a first come, first served basis to be determined by the capacity of the space available. Participants are requested to bring their own water supply and face masks. The center will provide hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.
Senior Center classes include SAIL (Staying Active For Independent Living) conducted by Mary Noller and Suzan Phipps, Tai Chi conducted by Mel Murakami and Tina Mahacek, Yoga presented by Kimberly Carson and Qui Gong by Rachel Stephens. SAIL is available every weekday except Tuesday. Tai Chi and Qui Gong are available on Tuesdays, and Yoga is available on Monday evenings.
There may be adjustments to the class schedules to be published in the center’s newspaper, Active Seniors, which will be distributed June 3 as an insert in the Herald and News.
The center’s congregant meals program is expected to be reopened in July if State directives allow. The center is researching the terms of the many guidelines which apply to all the activities at the Senior Center. Kane states that he is eager to reopen as many activities as possible but insists that all precautions be taken to insure the safety of its patronage, generally older adults who are considered more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.
Until the congregant meals program reopens the center is distributing food boxes on Mondays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. to residents that call ahead to reserve a box. This curbside program will be closed for Memorial Day but will be available again on June 8. The center reports that the curbside program is a close collaboration with the Klamath Food Bank, Klamath Hospice and the Area Agency On Aging.
The Meals-On-Wheels (MOW) programs and Transportation will continue uninterrupted as they have been all year. MOWs have expanded to as many as 1400 meals a week.
For more information call the Klamath Senior Center at 541-883-7171.