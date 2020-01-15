Eighteen students from Ponderosa Middle School and Klamath Union High School are conducting final testing of custom-designed robots in preparation for qualifying matches of the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) robotics competition, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 18-19.
FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) was founded in 1989 by Segway inventor Dean Lawrence Kamen and late MIT professor emeritus Dr. Woodie Flowers to inspire interest and participation in science and technology. The organization’s annual Tech Challenge is a robotics competition for students in grades 7-12 that culminates in a world championship tournament held annually in April in Houston, Texas.
Elon Musketeers
For this year’s challenge, coach Mike Neuman is leading a team of 11 students at Ponderosa Middle School. The “Elon Musketeers,” named in honor of entrepreneur Elon Musk, have designed, built and programmed a robot named Athos that will compete with 14 other middle school teams at a qualifier tournament at Philomath Middle School on Saturday.
In each tournament match, Athos will pair up with another team’s robot. Working as an alliance, the two robots will pick up blocks, maneuver them under a bridge and around opposing robots, then stack them on a color-designated foundation.
Alliances will earn points for completing particular actions, both during a 30-second autonomous period of pre-programmed robot activity, and a two-minute period of driver-controlled activity. They can score bonus points for especially challenging actions, such as placing a custom-designed capstone block onto a skyscraper or moving their foundation out of the building site without toppling a tower.
“It’s an exhausting day and incredibly stressful, but it’s a huge adrenaline rush, and these kids are going to be hooked,” said Neuman.
Part of the day’s work is the pre-match networking — what Neuman refers to as “politicking.” During this time, teams evaluate other teams’ strengths and determine good alliance partnerships for elimination rounds, when teams can self-select alliance partners.
“We’re hoping to be really good at gophering,” said seventh grader Brian Green. “Athos can move quickly so (we) could be a great alliance partner for a robot that stacks really well.”
The Ponderosa team consists of Brian Green, Chase Nosik, Kesiah Rico, Connor Jackson, Gabe Glover, Jacob Federico, Chris Blackwater, David Chamberlain, Andrew Segura, Hunter Blair and Greyson Johnson.
The Pack
The robot designed by The Pack team from Klamath Union has similar strengths this year, according to KU junior Viviain Usher, who has been participating in robotics competitions since seventh grade at Ponderosa. Usher’s basement workshop is The Pack’s home base. Her parents, Carol and Ken Usher, are the team’s mentors.
Usher points to adjustable arms that use a rubber band-like mechanism to grab and grip blocks widthwise or lengthwise, and holonomic wheels that allow both front-to-back and side-to-side movement. She said her team robot will be efficient at moving blocks from the landing zone to the building zone, and will be a good partner for a robot that can stack blocks well.
“I have high hopes,” Usher said, of how The Pack will perform against 13 other high school teams at Philomath High School on Sunday. “We used to wonder if we’d score points in the autonomous period of competition. This year we’re asking ourselves how we’ll score.”
Junior Saira Blevins humbly calls herself “just the programmer” for The Pack, but has been a big part of the team’s progress. Blevins is responsible for programming her team’s robot using the coding language JAVA. Self-taught, she also is fluent in Blocks and Binary coding.
The Pack consists of William Soriano, Vivian Usher, Saira Blevins, and Connor West.
Klamath Coyotes
Also competing Sunday will be the Klamath Coyotes. Teammates Daniel Piper and Seth Gebauer are eight-year robotics partners who began working together on FIRST’s LEGO League challenges in elementary school. Along with Mauricio Huntoon-DeRoche, the team has participated in five of FIRST’s First Tech Challenges. Twice they have made it to the world championship in Houston.
Coach David DeRoche said the team is optimistic about doing well this year. He described a well-rounded team, with Huntoon-DeRoche excelling in designing, Piper in programming, and Gebauer in organizing the engineering notebook and networking for alliances. DeRoche also noted the team’s innovative robot design, 75% of which consists of parts customized with CAD software and created on a 3-D printer in his garage.
With advanced JAVA programming and multiple color and range sensors, the robot travels with speed and accuracy, stacks blocks to nearly six feet high, and can differentiate color – a critical skill for distinguishing picture blocks from plain ones during the autonomous phase of each match.
Advancement
FTC teams can advance from the qualifying tournament to state and world events not only by earning points on the playing field, but also by winning one of seven awards. The awards acknowledge excellent design, teamwork, innovation and other accomplishments, as demonstrated in a team’s engineering notebook and interview with judges.
Among the honors granted is FTC’s Motivate Award, highlighting acts of gracious professionalism – a term coined by Flowers to describe a culture that values respect and mutual gain alongside fierce competition.