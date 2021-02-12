Many Klamath Falls restaurants excitedly reopened their dining rooms to customers Friday after the county was moved from the state’s most extreme risk category of COVID-19.
Restaurant can now serve indoor diners at 25 percent of their normal capacity, with a total number of customers capped at 50 at one time.
With just two days to prepare for dine-in customers to return, some restaurants chose not to seat people on Friday.
But Mark Allison, director of operations of Klamath Basin Brewing, said he feels having people hang out and grab a beer again means the local brewery is “back in the game.”
Allison called the period of takeout or outdoor dining-only “exceptionally difficult” for the business. He said he felt they were taking it day-by-day and even sometimes hour-by-hour. Now, they get to step back toward normality.
“I’m excited just to have a chance,” he said.
Allison said he felt they were ready to scale up operations again for indoor customers, despite less than a week notice from the state.
Although he knows other restaurants have been operating indoor dining in opposition to state restrictions, Allison said he’s proud that they abided by the rules and didn’t risk the health of his employees.
“We did the difficult thing,” he said. “We followed the rules.”
Klamath County Public Health spokesperson Valeree Lane said that, although people are excited to be able to reopen some segments of the economy, people must remain vigilant about keeping up with COVID-19 precautions by wearing masks and washing hands — even after they've been vaccinated.
"We need to remember that at the end of the day it takes all of us doing what we can to have a community that we want to live in," she said.
As the Klamath County approaches the one year anniversary of its first confirmed case of COVID-19, Lane said residents need to remember the keep up with safety practices many residents have made second nature.
Kevin Kunkel and Adan Macias came from Alturas for lunch and beers on Friday and said they’ve missed hanging out at the brewery.
Kunkle said he plans to continue to dine wherever he can, both in Klamath and Modoc County.
Manger Christenna Coon said Friday as she mixed some cocktails that she was very excited to bring people back inside and have the restaurant buzzing again.
“Interacting with the people, that’s my favorite thing,” she said.
Hostess Samantha Recino said she too is thrilled to bring back the social aspect of grabbing a bite to eat.
“Food is the one thing to do in town,” she said.
The reopening comes on Valentine’s Day weekend, and Recino said they are prepared for a holiday rush.
Both Coon and Allison said they have been long preparing for the chance to reopen and made the call to bring back staff when they got news Friday would be the day.
Some of the staff at the brewery wasn’t available on such short notice, but Allison is looking forward to bring as many back as possible