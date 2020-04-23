The City of Klamath Falls, Klamath County Chamber of Commerce and Klamath Falls Downtown Association rolled out a Restaurant Assistance Program this week and within hours had sold out, according to a news release.
The program, funded through a $25,000 support donation by the City of Klamath Falls, offered $10 gift certificates from a local participating restaurant of the customer’s choice with purchase of a $5 gift certificate.
Currently the links for the program have been taken down as there is no current inventory. Updates and future announcements on this program, as well as any other potential programs, will be provided to citizens soon.