Tuesday night some Klamath Falls residents took to the steps in front of the Klamath County Courthouse to join groups across the country rallying for President Donald Trump’s impeachment ahead of Wednesday’s House vote.
The Klamath Indivisible “Impeach and Remove” rally joined chapters in Medford and Grants Pass, along with others in Portland, Salem and across the country.
According to a press release from Indivisible, the rallies were sponsored by over 50 national groups, including Women’s March, SEIU, NAACP, Commons Cause, MoveOn and By the People. “It is our common belief that Congress should vote to impeach and remove Donald Trump,” the release said. Valerie Lenardson, the chair of the Klamath County Democrats was also an ally in organizing the rally.
Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley also wrote to thank people for attending the rallies.
“What’s at stake is the rule of law, separation of powers, our national security, and the integrity of our elections,” Merkley wrote. “My hope is that our representatives vote tomorrow, and as the Senate proceeds to an expected trial, we honor the spirit of America’s founding documents and put our country above partisan politics. That is what the integrity of our democracy depends on, and what the American public deserves.”
Teresa Wilson from Klamath Indivisible called Tuesday night’s rally peaceful and family friendly.
The House of Representatives debated the two Articles of Impeachment Wednesday into the evening before voting to impeach Trump. The charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice were affirmed by all but two Democrats in the House and rejected by all Republicans. The articles now head to the Senate, where senators will hold a trial to decide whether to convict Trump of the allegations in the House articles.
Trump is the third president in U.S. history to be impeached but will remain in office unless the Republican-majority Senate convicts him.