After more than a year of mask mandates, social distancing, and capacity limits, Oregon has shed its statewide COVID-19 restrictions.
Last week, Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order lifting all remaining COVID-19 health and safety restrictions issued under the state’s emergency statutes. The order was written to lift restrictions once 70% of the adult population had received its first dose of a vaccine, or on Wednesday, June 30, whichever occurred first. On Friday, the state reached the 70 percent vaccination threshold.
However, at 12:01 a.m., the order had already taken effect and state restrictions were lifted. Only a few restrictions remain: People will still be required to wear masks in buildings subject to federal rules, including prisons, nursing homes, hospitals and on public transport. Federal mask requirements also apply to airports, buses, trams and trains. Businesses still have the right as to whether or not masks are required on their property.
Tom Hottman, public information officer at Sky Lakes Medical Center, said the hospital will continue to adhere to Oregon Health Authority guidelines and that masks and screenings are still required in their buildings.
A set of guidelines sent on Wednesday to Sky Lakes Medical Center from the Oregon Health Authority Public Health Division, requires hospitals to maintain personal protective equipment, screenings and visitation rules.
The state is also still recommending that unvaccinated people continue to mask up while indoors. According to Oregon Health Authority data, more than 30% of people 16 years old and older have not received a dose of a vaccine.
In Klamath County, about 41.1% of people have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 37.2% of people in the county are fully vaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control county level data.
Mike Stinson, former general manager and current finance/grant manager for Basin Transit Service said the transit service will also continue to follow Oregon Health Authority guidelines.
The transit service will also take into consideration guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, and President Joe Biden’s executive order mandating certain safety precautions on public transit.
“While on the bus, it will still be required to wear a mask or at a transportation hub, like a stop,” Stinson said. “The social distancing has gone away, although we are still having six foot distancing between our passengers and the driver.”
Stinson added that passengers who do not comply with Basin Transit Service’s mask policy could be asked to exit the bus.
“Most passenger are compliant. We have had very few issues throughout the pandemic and we hope to see that continue and hopefully that restriction will be removed in the near future,” Stinson added.
Downtown at the Thai Orchid Cafe, Laty Xayavong, the restaurant’s general manager, said he is thrilled to have customers back eating inside. However, he is asking the community for patience as things get going again.
Xayavong said the Thai Orchid is currently training new staff and preparing to open indoor dining after a year and a half operating take-out only. The restaurant should be back open in about a week and a half, Xayavong said.
“We finally found staff, so we are going to train the staff,” he said. “We also need to clean and sanitize the tables. Once we get back into full operation in a week or so, we should be good.”
Xayavong said that the Thai Orchid, along with many other area businesses, remains short-staffed, and he is asking the community to be understanding.
“Once we open, and other restaurants are opening, I ask everybody, I even tell my friends and family, please be kind to the staff,” Xayavong added. “We haven’t done a full operation in so long so we have to get used to working the full floor again. So, I just ask everybody to be patient and kind. We are trying our best.”
A little further up Main, Natalie DeLonge, a bartender at the Klamath Brewing Company is relieved to ditch the mask at work. She said it was tough wearing a mask for 10 or 11 hours a day while working.
“I can breath finally,” DeLonge said. “A year and a half later. All my coworkers are excited to not have to wear masks anymore.”
DeLonge said she has tended bar at the brewery for four or five months, and so has been required to wear a mask at work the entire time she’s worked the bar. Thursday was her first shift without a mask.
“I can finally understand my customers,” she said laughing. “Especially at night when it’s loud,” DeLonge added.
The Ross Ragland Theater is taking it slow, helping people feel comfortable as they get used to being out and about again.
Terra Russo, director of development and marketing at the Ragland, said the theater is “baby stepping it” when it comes to relaxing social distancing. Currently, they are still placing an empty seat between guests. The theater will also host some indoor/outdoor events, providing ample space so people feel comfortable as they enjoy the events.
“It is important that people feel comfortable getting back out there,” Russo said. “We want to respect how people want to ease into connecting with others.”
Russo said the Ragland will continue livestreaming events to accommodate individuals who still don’t feel comfortable coming to the theater. Two events this weekend include the Ragland KIDZ Fair on July 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Klamath Folk Festival on Saturday, July 24 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Valeree Lane, public information officer at Klamath County Public Health, said COVID-19 case investigations will continue as regulations are lifted, and the agency will remain vigilant as far as communicable disease is concerned.
Lane said that in clinical settings, Public Health will adhere to protocol to make sure people are safe. However, masks are no longer required.
“If anybody who comes into the building requests that we wear a mask, we will certainly meet that request,” Lane added.
