Graduation Sensation has become a beloved annual celebration leading up to high school graduation ceremonies, including a parade and scholarship presentation for Klamath County seniors in downtown Klamath Falls in normal years; but this year is anything but normal.
Coordinated by The Klamath Promise, the fifth annual Klamath Promise in 2020 is going virtual, awarding scholarships to deserving high school seniors through a livestreaming event slated for Monday, June 1 at 12 p.m. via YouTube. Thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be announced on the Klamath Promise’s YouTube channel, along with appearances from Klamath County school mascots.
Despite schools being forced to go online due to COVID-19, organizers behind the annual event have expanded offerings in celebration of graduates. In addition to the livestream Graduation Sensation event, on Tuesday, June 2 from 8-10 p.m. every graduates’ name will be shown in lights lining Klamath Commons Park at 11th and Main Streets, visible to drivers passing by.
On Wednesday, June 3, students are encouraged to show off their decorating skills via social media by displaying their graduation camps using the hashtags #klamathpromise #gradcapdecorating #grads2020.
Also on Wednesday, Klamath Promise’s YouTube channel will once again go live with a Senior Class Officer virtual sack race at 12 p.m.
On Thursday, June 4 at 12 p.m., the Klamath Promise YouTube channel will present a Mascot Senior Photo Shoot and Staff Best Graduation Walks event. High School graduations will then be held countywide June 5-7.
To view the virtual events search “Klamath Promise” on www.youtube.com, or visit https://youtu.be/J5v7mI00e1g.