Klamath Promise has a hired a new project manager to help plan and develop ways to increase high school graduation rates in Klamath County.
Jessie DuBose, 38, started in the role Tuesday, where she will also manage College and Career for all for Klamath County. The position is funded by Southern Oregon Educational Service District in Klamath Falls.
DuBose is a 1999 Henley High School graduate and 2003 graduate of Oregon State University. She earned her Masters of Business Administration from West Texas A&M online this spring.
”We have confidence Jessie will do a great job,” said Paul Hillyer, superintendent of Klamath Falls City Schools. “She has been instrumental as a member of the Klamath Promise in the past. Her Blue Zones work has also helped her establish great community connections that will be valuable to helping us in our mission to bring about student success through education.”
She worked previously with schools while at Oregon Department of Human Services and for Blue Zones Project — Klamath Falls. She also brings more than five years experience working with Klamath Promise and a personal investment in Klamath County communities.
“It’s been an extremely successful public-private, community school partnership in Klamath County,” DuBose said of Klamath Promise. “I’m pretty excited for how it is poised right now to expand and grow and how this position is structured to support that.”
DuBose said she’s excited to get to support the steering committee behind Klamath Promise, and to manage College and Career for all of Klamath County.
“Those two pieces of work – there’s a lot of symbiosis there,” she said. “There’s a lot of ways those two overlap and can really strengthen each other.”
In her role, DuBose will also coordinate creation of dual credit courses to help increase student enrollment in career pathways as well as providing exposure to STEAM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education so students can better choose a career pathway.
While not new to the area or the organization, DuBose wants to look at new ways of looking at boosting high school graduation rates.
“I’m very invested in the success of the schools here,” she added, noting her two children are fifth generation on the family farm.
“I sure would love to have future generations be around as well,” DuBose added.