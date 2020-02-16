Klamath Falls Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Monday, March 2, at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the City Administration Building, according to a news release.
The public hearing is regarding Annexation 5-A-19 for Les Schwab requesting to annex two parcels totaling approximately 3.3 acres into City limits so urban services, namely a connection to the City’s water utility, can be furnished for new development. The Light Industrial zoned property is generally located on the eastern side of Washburn Way between Onyx and Edison Avenues and is identified as Tax Acct. R-3909-010BC-00900 and R-3909-010BC-00400.
All interested citizens will have the opportunity to give written and oral comments. Disabled persons desiring information may call the City’s TDD line at 883-5324. For more information, contact the City Planning Division at 541-883-4950. The Klamath City Administration Building is at 500 Klamath Ave., Klamath Falls.