In a time when community connection is sorely needed, the Klamath Piano Project is working to bring color, culture and music to downtown Klamath Falls for the second year in a row. The project places donated pianos at various locations throughout the downtown area; the instruments will be painted by local artists and can be played by those who pass by. The window is now open for people to submit proposals to paint a piano themselves.
The project was the idea of Klamath Falls Downtown Association board member Laty Xayavong, who saw something similar while on a trip to Vancouver, British Columbia. The Klamath Piano Project won an award at the 2019 Oregon Main Street conference for Best Placemaking Project.
The Klamath Piano Project received a major boost last week in the form of a Klamath County Tourism grant for $2,400. Xayavong noted that it’s gratifying to know the county is behind the project.
The purpose of the project, Xayavong said, is to inspire people through arts and music and bring people downtown. The current plan is to have the pianos in place by June 12, but Xayavong acknowledged that date could change due to COVID-19 restrictions.
There were six pianos placed last year. Xayavong said this year there will be six new pianos, along with two to four pianos from last year. His plan is to put the old pianos in new locations, with the new pianos going to the 2019 locations. Moore Park and the Mills-Kiwanis Park are being looked at as new locations.
Xayavong said a lot of inquiries about the piano project have been coming through Facebook and Instagram, so he’s hopeful that there will be a good deal of artist applications this year. “You don’t need to be an artist to submit your ideas,” he said. Especially with so many people being under quarantine, Xayavong imagines many may be taking up new hobbies. He also emphasized that artists can be of any age; children are welcome to apply as long as there is an adult on the team. All styles of art are welcome.
People can apply to decorate a piano by emailing KFDA Executive Director Darin Rutledge at info@downtownklamathfalls.org. The deadline to apply is May 4. Artists will be notified as to whether they’ve been selected May 8.
Pianos are also being sought for this year. Anyone wishing to donate a piano is also encouraged to email info@downtownklamathfalls.org. Donated pianos should be in good playing condition, with no broken strings or keys. Cosmetic flaws like dings and scratches are no problem, as they will be painted over.
KFDA is seeking businesses that would like to sponsor a piano. Each piano will have a plaque attached to let everyone know which business it is “powered by.” Sponsorship covers the cost of moving each piano and provides art supplies and paint for the artist, as well as marketing materials.
KFDA is on the lookout for a storage area or warehouse where the pianos can be both stored and worked on.
Xayavong said as he watched tourists enjoying the pianos last year, he would sometimes approach them and ask what they thought of the project, not revealing that he was behind it. Many said they loved what the piano project was doing for the Klamath Falls community and observed that it was bringing culture to the area. Xayavong said he often heard, “I wish my community would do this.”
The Klamath Piano Project can be found on both Facebook and Instagram, and at www.downtownklamathfalls.org/klamathpianoartist.html.