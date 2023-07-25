Klamaath Piano Project Week 5

Herald & News reporter Molly O’Brien works on her piano for the Klamath Piano Project.

 Courtesy of Laty Xayavong

If you’ve been following along with the stories since the beginning, I regret to report that our lovely little piano has unfortunately lost the use of a few of its keys.

After the grandiose bragging presented in last week’s story about the beauty of her song, I’m sad to say the lovely lady’s sound has changed a bit — but that’s the way she goes.

