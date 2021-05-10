Colorful pianos will soon return to the streets of downtown Klamath Falls this summer, but first, the project is looking for artists with a vision for a piano painting.
Five artists will be selected to paint five new pianos that will be placed around downtown, at places like the courthouse, Veteran’s Park and the Klamath Commons.
Artists can submit their proposals online at downtownklamathfalls.org under the piano project tab. The deadline for proposals is May 17 at 5 p.m.
Project organizer Laty Xayavong said those who wish to paint a piano don’t need to be professional artists, just locals looking to create a piece of community pride.
The project will expand this year too, according to Xayavong. A county tourism grant will enable Xayavong to place some of the older pianos in new locations, like Moore Park and Kit Carson Park.
Some of the older pianos will also go outside of local businesses, including Tera Veg and Nibbley’s Café. He’s hoping bringing the Crater Lake-themed piano from last year to Crater Lake Resort in Ft. Klamath might boost some tourism in the area.
With the sun out and the warmer weather, Xayavong said he’s already been asked numerous times when the pianos would come back to town. He said he’s excited for the third year of the project that draws people across Klamath to places like downtown.
The chosen artists will be notified by May 21. The pianos will be placed at their spots for the summer on June 14 so that artists can begin painting them. They are scheduled to finish their artwork by July 9.
Artists are also slated to be painting their pianos downtown during the Saturday Market on June 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.