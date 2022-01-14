On Friday morning, Tom Mitchell drove about 25 miles from his Bonazna home to the Albertsons pharmacy in Klamath Falls. He needed to pick up his medicine.
“If I don’t get it, I’m dead,” Mitchell said. “Some of us have to have our medication.”
A trip to the pharmacy used to be a quick stop in a day full of errands. But recently, it has become a much longer affair. Over the last few weeks, Mitchell said he has spent — on average — about an hour and a half to two hours waiting in line.
Last week, Mitchell said he came to Albertsons to pick up his prescriptions, but the line took so long he was forced to leave before he made it to the counter in order to be on time for a doctor’s appointment.
“You can tell they got caught flat-footed,” Mitchell said. “It’s like the customers don’t matter.”
The local pharmacy crisis is a result of Bi-Mart closing its local pharmacy and nearby Rite Aid’s limited staffing and operation hours. That has pushed an influx of customers toward the remaining local pharmacies such as Albertsons, Fred Meyer, Walmart and Sky Lakes Medical Center.
It’s a phenomenon that is taking place statewide, one that threatens patient safety. Part of the solution could involve pressuring the state legislature to take action.
Brian Mayo, the executive director of the Oregon State Pharmacy Association, blamed the problem on heavy state taxes levied on pharmacies, which has reduced the ability to be financially feasible. The Bi-Mart pharmacy in Klamath Falls cited “overhead costs” as the main reason for shuttering last month.
The tax, Mayo said, is called the Oregon Corporate Activities Tax (CAT), and he urged citizens to contact their local legislators and demand reform.
If the legislature takes action, it could free up funds for pharmacies to hire more workers — both pharmacists and technicians — which would allow them to catch up on filling the statewide backlog of prescriptions, said Mayo.
Pharmacy benefit manager reforms are another legislative angle that could help alleviate the statewide pharmacy crisis, Mayo said.
Back in Klamath Falls, lines at Albertsons have been growing in size over the past few weeks.
Mike Mullen stood in the line Friday while his wife, Gerry, did some shopping in anticipation for a long wait.
Mullen said he’s been to the Albertsons pharmacy four times in the last two weeks, waiting about 60 to 90 minutes each time to get his medications. Mullen, 73, is a veteran. He said the VA doesn’t cover certain medications he has been prescribed, so he is forced to wait.
Mullen’s wife wheeled over a shopping cart and joined her husband in line.
“Just give up, you know?” she said. “It’s hard to stand around when you are old.”
Cale Ugalde works at Albertsons. Part of his job is to make sure the pharmacy line doesn’t get too long at certain times of the day.
“We don’t have enough workers back there yet,” Ugalde said. “We just don’t have enough people.”
Ugalde, wearing a bright yellow vest, stood in between two meat coolers cordoned off by bright orange cones. Ugalde said he must keep the line from snaking its way all the way into the deli section of the store to give the pharmacy workers a chance to eat lunch, before the rush continues up until closing.
“It’s kind of tough,” Ugalde added.
Christina Mendoza was in line at Albertsons for the second time on Friday. She has been at Albertsons four times in the last three weeks, and typically has to wait 45 minutes to an hour. But the wait times are only increasing, she said.
Sandy McElmurry from Tulelake said it used to take about 10 to 15 minutes to pick up her mother-in-law’s prescriptions. No longer.
“It’s the worst I’ve seen it,” McElmurry said.
According to Mayo, the knock-on problem caused by customer backlogs at pharmacies across the state is that it is causing patients to miss their prescribed medications. In some cases, people are ending up in hospitals that are already stressed by COVID-19 patients.
“The biggest problem is it is becoming a patient safety issue,” Mayo added.