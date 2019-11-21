The Klamath Outdoor Science School (KOSS) is consolidating its office, which has been in Klamath Falls, and is moving to its camp and other facilities at the Sun Pass State Forest near Fort Klamath.
Marjorie Glass, KOSS president, said the group’s office, which has been located in the old Riverside School building at 707 Cypress Ave. for more than a decade, will close by the end of the year. The move and relocation is possible because the group has built a new pavilion, which includes a kitchen, dining hall and heated floor, at its Fort Klamath area camp. The Riverside office has been used infrequently since the group’s executive director, Bill Hunt, moved to Medford, where he often works from home.
“We thought we could put the money to better use,” Glass said of moving and consolidating operations at the camp.
KOSS was started in 2004 and has been offering camp programs since 2005. Last year, about 700 students, mostly fifth and sixth graders, participated in three- or four-night stays at the camp, which can accommodate up to 85 students and teachers. During camp sessions, students receive instruction in forest and water ecology, collect insects at nearby Jackson F. Kimball State Park, study riparian life, learn about the ecology of the Wood River springs and regional geology.
“We’re not a huge camp but we are the largest in Southern Oregon,” Glass said.
KOSS is overseen by a five-member board, four advisory board members with programs offered by 30 volunteers. For more information contact Glass at marj@glassmail.net or 541-891-4177.