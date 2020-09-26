Representatives of Klamath County arts organizations gather on Thursday outside of the Klamath County Museum for grant dispersement through the Klamath County Cultural Coalition — part of more than $25 million in statewide cultural organization support approved by the State Legislature. Pictured are (L-R) Rich Bergstrom, Klamath County Cultural Coalition; Bill Hunt, Klamath Outdoor Science School; Christa Crone, Children's Museum of Klamath Falls; Gregg Waterman, Klamath Art Association; Elaine Deutschman, Friends of the Klamath Library; Kurt Liedtke, Klamath Film; John Radamacher, Chiloquin Visions and Progress.