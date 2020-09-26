Through $25.7 million provided by the Oregon State Legislature to the Oregon Cultural Trust (OCT) for COVID-19 relief grants, 621 cultural organizations across Oregon will receive grant distributions, including multiple groups based in Klamath County, according to a news release.
A short timeframe in which to apply for funds was created to distribute funds via the Oregon Cultural Trust as quickly as possible, with Klamath County’s distribution managed through OCT by the Klamath County Cultural Coalition (KCCC). The funding was part of a $50 million relief package for Oregon culture approved by the Emergency Board of the Oregon Legislature in July.
The organizations to receive funding include cultural institutions, county fairgrounds, cultural entities within federally recognized Indian Tribes based in Oregon, festivals and community event organizations, in addition to some for-profit organizations that have significant cultural impact in their communities. Awards will be issued directly to the organizations by their local County or Tribal Coalition.
Klamath County received a total of $72,001 in grant distributions to the Klamath County Cultural Coalition. Klamath County-based organizations slated to receive funding include the Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls ($7,326), Chiloquin Visions in Progress ($7.853), Friends of the Klamath County Library ($547), Klamath Art Association ($1,051), Klamath Film ($1,669), Klamath Outdoor Science School ($40,448), Modoc Broadcasting Corporation ($534), and the Linkville Players ($12,573).
Lake County received over $94,000 in funds, to be distributed to PLAYA ($53,798), Lake County ($19,294), Lakeview Community Partnership ($15,731), and the Florence Performing Arts Association ($5,468).
The largest award is $1.4 million to the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry; the average grant award is $41,458. Just under $90 million in requests were received from 751 organizations; 130 organizations were ineligible for awards based on program guidelines.
Funding was determined based on eligible request amounts, an award allocation formula that established a base amount of funds per county or Tribe and the organization’s fiscal size. COVID-19 expenses previously reimbursed by other federal CARES Act programs were not eligible.
“I have enjoyed seeing all the arts groups that exist in Klamath County do wonderful things, it has been a thrill to help these groups maintain and stay vibrant in the community,” said Rich Bergstrom, grant administrator for KCCC for 13 years. “Great thanks is due to the Oregon Legislature, they are the ones who approved this whole thing; and to the local community for being a part of the healing process, coming to community events and supporting things like the film festival and keeping the arts alive.”
The intended use of the CRF Cultural Support funds is to provide financial assistance to cultural nonprofit organizations and community venues that have canceled or postponed public programming because of public health executive orders associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Guidelines for the funding are in accordance with the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
The legislation allows Coalitions to be reimbursed for up to 5 percent of their total grant awards for documented administrative expenses. Requests from Coalitions for administrative expenses totaled $209,515.
“Many cultural organization and institutions have closed their doors to help keep us all safe during this pandemic,” said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. “These grants will mean that more than 600 Oregon arts and culture organizations across our state’s counties and Tribes will be able to keep up their vital creative work. Everything from museums to fairgrounds to the summer events we all know and love can continue to enrich our lives — connecting us to one another and giving us the hope and inspiration we need.”
For more information visit www.culturaltrust.org.