The Klamath Farmers Online Marketplace, which connects Klamath Basin food producers to local customers, is going on hiatus for the winter. The virtual farmers market’s last pickup was Thursday, Dec. 23.
Twenty local producers, including small-scale farmers, ranchers and bakers, sell their products through the virtual grocery store, which organizes weekly pickups to distribute the food to customers. Many of those products are available year-round.
Katie Swanson, who owns Sweet Union Farm in Klamath Falls and helps run KFOM with several other local producers, said temporarily closing the market was a tough, but necessary decision . She said KFOM leadership will spend the next few months figuring out how to make the project more sustainable in the long run.
“In general, we’re trying to do some really intentional strategic planning,” Swanson said. “It’s really hard to build the plane and fly it at the same time.”
Swanson said a big issue is not having paid staff to help run weekly product pickups. She and her partners will spend time investigating how KFOM’s structure can change to be able to hire people. That means applying for grant money and potentially becoming a nonprofit.
“Right now, we’re gathering information to see what’s available to us,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of enthusiasm for what KFOM provides for the community — we need to figure out what our ask is.”
KFOM is also one of eight local food hubs working with the Oregon State University Center for Small Farms and Community Food Systems. The center received nearly $250,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture this week to fund that work, which Swanson said will help operations similar to KFOM across Oregon share ideas about long-term sustainability. There are also other federal, state and local funding sources Swanson thinks KFOM could draw on to revamp its structure and hire paid staff.
Swanson didn’t have an estimate of when KFOM will be back online, but she expects it to return sometime after March. In the meantime, regular customers have received a directory with information on how to buy directly from many of the producers who would normally sell their products through the marketplace. The directory will also be posted online to KFOM’s website.
Many of those products can also be found at two stores in downtown Klamath Falls: Ediblearth Farms Farmer’s Market Collective and Northwest Maker’s Market, Swanson said.
Swanson said KFOM customers and producers have been supportive of the decision to go dark this winter, and that she hopes the project will return stronger than before. To her, this isn’t a cause for alarm — KFOM isn’t going away for good.
“This is short-term pain for long-term gain,” Swanson said. “I’m feeling very optimistic. I don’t think anybody would allow KFOM to end. It’s too important.”