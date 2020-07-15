The Oregon State Board of Nursing suspended a Klamath Falls nurse’s license after she attempted to submit a coworker’s urine sample as her own for a pre-surgery nicotine screening.
Tracey Tait’s license was suspended for 180 days for “demonstrated incidents of dishonesty,” stated OSBN. According to the disciplinary documents, Tait approached other coworkers about giving her their urine sample and when she was confronted about it, she claimed she was joking.
Tait’s license was suspended at the OSBN’s July board meeting, along with other nurses across the state.