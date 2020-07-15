Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The Oregon State Board of Nursing suspended a Klamath Falls nurse’s license after she attempted to submit a coworker’s urine sample as her own for a pre-surgery nicotine screening.

Tracey Tait’s license was suspended for 180 days for “demonstrated incidents of dishonesty,” stated OSBN. According to the disciplinary documents, Tait approached other coworkers about giving her their urine sample and when she was confronted about it, she claimed she was joking.

Tait’s license was suspended at the OSBN’s July board meeting, along with other nurses across the state.

Tags