YREKA – On the Klamath National Forest, the price per cord of personal use fuelwood will be reduced from $5 per cord to $2 per cord effective Jan. 1, according to a news release. Instead of getting four cords of wood for the $20 minimum purchase, you will now get 10 cords of personal use fuelwood. The personal fuelwood limit will remain at 12 cords per year, so if you wish to purchase all 12 cords at once, you can for $24. The new wood tags will be available at all Klamath National Forest offices Jan. 2.
The Klamath National Forest has experienced the devastating effects of wildfires and drought over the last five to 10 years, leaving hazard trees and excessive fuel loading along Forest roads and adjacent to private property. Firewood gathering is an effective tool to reduce hazardous fuel loading and roadside hazards.
Fuelwood cutting permits are available at:
■ Klamath National Forest Headquarters, 1711 S. Main Street, Yreka, 530-842-6131
■ Goosenest Ranger District Office, 37805 Highway 97, Macdoel, 530-398-4391
■ Happy Camp/Oak Knoll District Office, 63822 Highway 96, Happy Camp, 530-493-2243
■ Salmon/Scott District Office, 11263 North Highway 3, Fort Jones, 530-468-5351