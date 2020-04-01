A series of events designed to encourage use of native plants in landscaping and restoration projects will be held in Klamath Falls this year.
The events are co-sponsored by the Klamath County Museum and the Klamath Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon.
“We’ve seen an increasing desire to use natives in landscapes around homes and businesses,” said Todd Kepple, manager of the Klamath County Museum. “We’ve tried to make extensive use of natives in our own landscaping at the museum.”
A sale of low-cost bare root native tree seedlings and shrubs is planned for Saturday, April 11, at the museum, 1451 Main St. All orders must be prepaid by calling the museum at (541) 882-1000. Each customer will be assigned a time to pick up their order on April 11.
Orders cannot be placed in person as the museum is closed due to the coronavirus.
All plants will be sold for $1.50 each, with a minimum of five plants per species required.
Oregon ash, vine maple, Oregon white oak and mountain alder tree seedlings will be available. The list of shrubs includes redosier dogwood, serviceberry, Douglas spirea, ocean spray, golden currant and mock orange.
Because the trees are bare root, they should be planted within a day or two, Kepple said.
All of the plant species being offered have been growing for several years in a native plant garden at the museum, and can be viewed before the April 11 sale.
Other events planned for later in the spring include a native plant walk at the museum on May 2, and a sale of wildflowers and shrubs on May 16. Events in May could be impacted or postponed depending on requirements for social distancing.