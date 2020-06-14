A long-abandoned scenic viewpoint overlooking Upper Klamath Lake will be the subject of a walking history tour to be offered Saturday, June 20, by the Klamath County Museum, according to a news release.
The Algoma viewpoint provided stunning views of the Cascade Mountain range when it was constructed in the 1920s on what was then known as The Dalles-California Highway.
The vista from a rocky outcrop known as Rattlesnake Point was largely forgotten after 1951, when a new segment of Highway 97 was constructed at the bottom of the hill. Though rarely visited, the viewpoint still offers striking views.
The walk will also include discussion of the history of the nearby Algoma Lumber Co. site and the unique railroad logging system used by the company.
The walk will be physically challenging, and is not recommended for anyone with limited mobility. Participants will have to walk through brush and climb a steep hill for about 200 yards to reach the viewpoint.
Because of limited parking space, the walk is limited to 20 participants. Those interested are asked to call the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000 to reserve a spot and obtain details on the meeting place.