A Klamath County man was sentenced Friday to over a year in federal prison for stealing Social Security benefits in the name of his missing mother, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Theodore Martin Kirk, 64, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release for stealing more than $30,000 in Social Security benefits dispersed in the name of Nadine Kirk, his elderly mother. Nadine Kirk has been missing since March 2010 and is presumed to be deceased.
U.S. District Court Judge Michael J. McShane announced his intent to sentence Kirk to 15 months in federal prison at a sentencing hearing on Sept. 6, but held off on entering the judgement to allow Kirk one week to give the location of his mother’s remains to investigators. Kirk failed to produce this information and was formally sentenced Friday.
According to court documents and information shared during trial, in July 2015, a concerned community member contacted the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office regarding the whereabouts of Nadine Kirk as she had not been seen for multiple years. At the time of this call, Nadine Kirk would have been 98 years old. Shortly thereafter, a sheriff deputy visited the residence shared by Nadine Kirk and her son in Bonanza. Theodore Kirk claimed his mother had left with friends to travel to California two months prior, but would not permit the deputy to enter his property to confirm his mother was not there.
In an August 2015 interview with a detective, Theodore Kirk again told law enforcement he believed his mother was in California with friends. He added that it had been “quite some time” since his mother had seen a doctor despite having suffered from multiple strokes. He claimed to be suspicious of his mother’s medications and reported previously removing her from them. Further, he acknowledged that he shared a joint checking account with his mother, into which her monthly Social Security payments were deposited.
Later in August, the Social Security Administration suspended payments to the Kirks’ joint checking account based on Nadine Kirk’s unknown whereabouts. A Social Security investigator reviewed her bank records and found that the last transaction bearing her signature was dated January 2010. From January 2010 until August 2015, over $1,000 in benefits were deposited monthly into the joint checking account and nearly every month, Theodore Kirk would withdraw the entire amount in cash. All of the withdrawals from the account occurred in Oregon, not in California where Nadine Kirk was purported to be.
In August 2017, investigators conducted a search of the Kirk property and recovered a detailed calendar kept by Theodore Kirk. Prior to 2010, the calendar included activities for both Theodore Kirk and his mother. The calendar revealed a series of strokes experienced by Nadine Kirk beginning in 2004 and continuing into the beginning of 2010, where the calendar showed she experienced two strokes in three days. Following the multiple strokes, there were no additional calendar entries for Nadine Kirk’s activities.
During sentencing, U.S. District Court Judge McShane ordered Theodore Kirk to pay $30,868 in restitution to the Social Security Administration.
On March 13, Kirk was convicted at trial by a federal jury in Medford on one count of theft of government funds.
This case was investigated by the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General with the assistance of the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Adam E. Delph and Gavin W. Bruce, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Oregon.