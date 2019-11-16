Gregory Hoehn, 30, of Klamath Falls was listed in critical condition at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, as of Friday afternoon, after he was hit by a car Thursday evening around 6:50 p.m.
Gregory Allen Lara, 64, of Klamath Falls was driving the vehicle that hit Hoehn at South Sixth Street and Summers Lane, according to an Oregon State Police report, when Hoehn was “improperly positioned in the roadway.” Hoehn was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center and later transferred to St. Charles where he remains in critical condition.
Lara was not injured.