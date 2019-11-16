Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Gregory Hoehn, 30, of Klamath Falls was listed in critical condition at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, as of Friday afternoon, after he was hit by a car Thursday evening around 6:50 p.m.

Gregory Allen Lara, 64, of Klamath Falls was driving the vehicle that hit Hoehn at South Sixth Street and Summers Lane, according to an Oregon State Police report, when Hoehn was “improperly positioned in the roadway.” Hoehn was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center and later transferred to St. Charles where he remains in critical condition.

Lara was not injured.

